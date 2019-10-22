Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Questionable for opener
Broekhoff (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's season opener against the Wizards.
A sprained right ankle may limit Broekhoff's availability on Wednesday. In 31 preseason minutes, he posted two points, 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal. He shot 40.9 percent from distance last season.
