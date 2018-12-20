Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Questionable vs. Clippers
Broekhoff missed shootaround due to an illness and is questionable for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Broekhoff is one of three Mavericks players to miss shootaround Thursday morning. The guard, however, is not a key member of Dallas' rotation, so whether he is active or not will not have an impact on Thursday's outing.
