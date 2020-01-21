Broekhoff (lower leg) went through "quite a bit" of Monday's practice, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Broekhoff remains without a timetable for a return after being diagnosed with a fracture of the proximal head of his left fibula at the beginning of January, though this is a great sign for the Valparaiso product. The team should continue to update his status as he nears game action.