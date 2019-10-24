Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Ruled out Wednesday
Broekhoff (ankle) won't play in Wednesday's season opener against the Wizards, Dorothy Gentry of the Athletic reports.
Broekhoff, who was hampered by a right ankle sprain throughout the preseason, will be held out of Wednesday's tilt with Washington. Look for Courtney Lee to see a slight boost in minutes in Broekhoff's stead.
