Broekhoff totaled 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt) and an assist across 29 minutes in the Mavericks' win over the Cavaliers on Saturday.

Broekhoff has received extended run since Thursday's massive trade with the Knicks left Dallas short-handed. In his last two games, he's averaged 9.5 points, 2.0 assists, and 1.5 rebounds in 28 minutes per game. He's a cheap dart-throw in daily formats.