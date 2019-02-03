Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Scores 12 points in win
Broekhoff totaled 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt) and an assist across 29 minutes in the Mavericks' win over the Cavaliers on Saturday.
Broekhoff has received extended run since Thursday's massive trade with the Knicks left Dallas short-handed. In his last two games, he's averaged 9.5 points, 2.0 assists, and 1.5 rebounds in 28 minutes per game. He's a cheap dart-throw in daily formats.
