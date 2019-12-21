Broekhoff posted eight points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and two rebounds in 18 minutes during Friday's 117-98 win over the 76ers.

Broekhoff finished with a season high in minutes in this his seventh appearance of 2019-20. He had combined to play just three minutes across his first two appearances in December, so Broekhoff can likely be avoided across most formats.