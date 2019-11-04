Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Scores three points in season debut
Broekhoff tallied three points and one assist in two minutes during Sunday's 131-111 victory over Cleveland.
Broekhoff made his season debut for the Mavericks, nailing a three-pointer in just two minutes during garbage time. He is buried on the depth chart and is unlikely to play meaningful minutes this season. Therefore, those in anything but the deepest of leagues can move on.
More News
-
Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Absent from injury report•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Expected back Friday•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Questionable for opener•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Officially ruled out•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Game-time call•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...