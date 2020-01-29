Broekhoff (lower leg) provided five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound over eight minutes Tuesday in the Mavericks' 133-104 loss to the Suns.

Following a four-week absence due to a fibula injury, Broekhoff was cleared to play in advance of Monday's 107-97 win over the Thunder. He didn't end up playing in that contest, but the Mavs' big deficit in the final game of the back-to-back set allowed Broekhoff to get some run in garbage time. Even before the injury, Broekhoff wasn't a fixture in coach Rick Carlisle's rotation at any point, and that probably won't change in the second half of the season.