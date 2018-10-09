Mavericks' Ryan Broekhoff: Shoots well in preseason win
Broekhoff dropped nine points (3-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) in Monday's preseason win against the 76ers to go along with two rebounds and an assist in 15 minutes.
The Australian small forward has been able to transfer his shooting skills to the NBA so far, as he's made 50 percent of his threes (5-10) this preseason after coming over from the Euro Cup league in the offseason. He'll likely be a sharpshooter off the Mavs' bench heading into the regular season, a position he filled well for Lokomotiv Kuban last year where he shot 54.9 percent from the field, 50.6 percent from three (5.2 attempts per game) and 88.6 percent from the line across 16 games. It's too early to determine exactly what the extent of Broekhoff's role will be, however if he is able to cultivate a consistent time off the bench, he could be a strong source of threes.
