Broekhoff (lower leg) is probable for Monday's game at Oklahoma City.

The 29-year-old was reportedly ramping up his practice activities last week, and it appears he's all set to return from the left fibula fracture he sustained Dec. 29. Broekhoff is averaging 8.7 minutes this season and is likely to remain in a limited role with the Mavericks' backcourt in good health.

