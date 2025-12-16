Nembhard had 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Monday's 140-133 overtime loss to the Jazz.

After going scoreless in Friday's win over the Nets, Nembhard bounced back with his third double-double in eight games since moving into the starting five. Over that stretch, the undrafted rookie out of Gonzaga is averaging 12.9 points, 7.1 assists, 2.6 boards and 2.1 threes while shooting an impressive 58.1 percent from the floor and 54.8 percent (17-for-31) from beyond the arc, as he takes full advantage of the opportunity available in Dallas' injury-plagued backcourt.