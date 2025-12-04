Nembhard finished Wednesday's 118-108 win over Miami with 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt), five rebounds, 13 assists and one steal across 34 minutes.

Nembhard turned in another impressive performance, recording his second straight double-double, including a career-high 13 assists. Since assuming the starting role, Nembhard has averaged 17.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 three-pointers in 28.2 minutes per game. While there are certainly no guarantees when it comes to Jason Kidd's rotations, Nembhard is worth adding in most formats.