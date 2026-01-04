Nembhard is not in the Mavericks' starting lineup against the Rockets on Saturday, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

Nembhard has started in each of the Mavericks' last 16 games, but he has seen his playing dip over his last four outings, averaging just 5.5 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 rebounds over 18.3 minutes per game in that span. He'll come off the bench Saturday while Daniel Gafford enters the Mavericks' starting five to form a frontcourt with Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis.