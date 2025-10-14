Nembhard produced six points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 assists, five rebounds and a steal in 26 minutes off the bench during Monday's 114-101 preseason win over the Jazz.

The undrafted rookie out of Gonzaga is unlikely to win a spot on the Mavericks' roster to begin the season, but Nembhard came through with a strong performance Monday when given the chance. Andrew's younger brother may need a rash of injuries in the Dallas backcourt to see meaningful minutes this season, but that isn't a far-fetched scenario with Kyrie Irving (knee) likely out until after Christmas and both Dante Exum (knee) and Brandon Williams (hamstring) nursing lower-body issues of their own.