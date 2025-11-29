Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Expected to make first NBA start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nembhard is expected to enter the Mavericks' starting lineup against the Lakers on Friday, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.
Nembhard struggled to establish a consistent role in the Mavericks' rotation to open the regular season. However, the undrafted rookie saw extended run time during the Mavericks' 106-102 loss to the Heat, when he played 17 minutes (despite not entering the game until the third quarter) and finished with two points, seven assists and three rebounds. Nembhard's addition to the Mavericks' starting five means Brandon Williams will likely revert to a bench role Friday.
More News
-
Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Dishes out seven dimes in return•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Available Monday•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Iffy for Monday•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Remaining out Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Upgraded to doubtful•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Out at least 2-3 weeks•