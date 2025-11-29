Nembhard is expected to enter the Mavericks' starting lineup against the Lakers on Friday, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

Nembhard struggled to establish a consistent role in the Mavericks' rotation to open the regular season. However, the undrafted rookie saw extended run time during the Mavericks' 106-102 loss to the Heat, when he played 17 minutes (despite not entering the game until the third quarter) and finished with two points, seven assists and three rebounds. Nembhard's addition to the Mavericks' starting five means Brandon Williams will likely revert to a bench role Friday.