The Mavericks list Nembhard (two-way) as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Nembhard has been active for 44 games at the NBA level this season, meaning he can suit up just six more times before the Mavericks would need to convert him from a two-way deal to a standard contract in order for him to play again in 2025-26. The Mavericks acquired Tyus Jones ahead of Thursday's trade deadline to bolster their depth at point guard and lessen the need to lean as heavily on Nembhard off the bench. Until he's called up to the parent club again, Nembhard should still continue to get steady run in the G League. He made his first appearance for the G League's Texas Legends since Nov. 11 in Friday's 115-105 loss to the Stockton Kings, playing 38 minutes and finishing with 24 points (11-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and one steal.