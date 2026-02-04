Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Only 12 minutes in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nembhard recorded three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and three assists in 12 minutes during Tuesday's 110-100 loss to the Celtics.
Even with both Brandon Williams (leg) and D'Angelo Russell (illness) sidelined, Nembhard was unable to make the most of his opportunity. In what has been a roller coaster of a rookie season, it appears as though Nembhard could struggle to play meaningful minutes, at least for the foreseeable future. With that said, he is someone to keep an eye on, especially if Dallas opts to throw in the towel at any point.
More News
-
Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Scoreless again Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Another quiet outing•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Retreating to bench Monday•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Starting Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Quiet outing in loss•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Coming off bench Saturday•