Nembhard recorded three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and three assists in 12 minutes during Tuesday's 110-100 loss to the Celtics.

Even with both Brandon Williams (leg) and D'Angelo Russell (illness) sidelined, Nembhard was unable to make the most of his opportunity. In what has been a roller coaster of a rookie season, it appears as though Nembhard could struggle to play meaningful minutes, at least for the foreseeable future. With that said, he is someone to keep an eye on, especially if Dallas opts to throw in the towel at any point.