Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Out at least 2-3 weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nembhard (knee) will miss at least the next 2-3 weeks of action, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Head coach Jason Kidd said that he was "hopeful" to have Nembhard back in 2-3 weeks, so his timetable isn't set in stone. Through five appearances with the Mavericks this season, Nembhard has averaged 3.2 points and 1.8 assists in 9.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Ruled out vs. Minnesota•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Dealing with knee sprain•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Dishes dozen dimes Monday•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Good to go for camp•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Done for Summer League•
-
Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: No-go Wednesday•