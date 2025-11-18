Nembhard (knee) will miss at least the next 2-3 weeks of action, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Head coach Jason Kidd said that he was "hopeful" to have Nembhard back in 2-3 weeks, so his timetable isn't set in stone. Through five appearances with the Mavericks this season, Nembhard has averaged 3.2 points and 1.8 assists in 9.0 minutes per game.