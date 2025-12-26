Nembhard accumulated four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across 17 minutes during Thursday's 126-116 loss to the Warriors.

Brandon Williams caught fire off the bench with 26 points, so the Mavericks rode the hot hand Thursday. Nembhard continues to trend in the wrong direction for Dallas, as he's averaging 6.6 points, 6.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds over his last seven outings while shooting 36.8 percent from the field.