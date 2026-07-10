Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Records double-double in loss

Nembhard finished with 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and one block over 35 minutes in Thursday's 101-90 Summer League loss to Golden State.

Despite shooting an inefficient 1-for-6 from deep, Nembhard led the Mavericks in scoring while finishing with a double-double. The 23-year-old was a sporadic contributor for Dallas in 2025-26, though he averaged 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 0.4 steals across 25.7 minutes in 27 regular-season starts. Nembhard might have a tough time being as productive if the Mavericks' starters stay healthy during the 2026-27 campaign. However, he will get an opportunity to carve out a stable role off the bench.