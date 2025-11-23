default-cbs-image
Nembhard (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.

Nembhard will miss his fifth consecutive contest due to a sprained left knee. It was reported Nov. 17 that the undrafted rookie would miss 2-to-3 weeks, so the fact that he was initially listed as doubtful for Saturday's contest bodes well for his chances of returning in the near future.

