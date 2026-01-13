default-cbs-image
Nembhard won't start against Brooklyn on Monday, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.

Jaden Hardy will join the starting five, pushing Nembhard to the second unit. The undrafted rookie has come off the bench in nine games so far this season, during which he has averaged 3.3 points and 3.0 assists in 12.2 minutes per tilt.

