Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Ruled out vs. Minnesota
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nembhard (knee) won't be available for Monday's game against Minnesota, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
A sprained knee is going to prevent Nembhard from suiting up in a second consecutive game. His next chance to play arrives Wednesday against the Knicks. The undrafted rookie's absence doesn't seem to free up a noticeable amount of playing time in the Dallas rotation.
