Nembhard (knee) won't be available for Monday's game against Minnesota, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

A sprained knee is going to prevent Nembhard from suiting up in a second consecutive game. His next chance to play arrives Wednesday against the Knicks. The undrafted rookie's absence doesn't seem to free up a noticeable amount of playing time in the Dallas rotation.

