Nembhard ended Saturday's 111-107 loss to the Rockets with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and one block across 11 minutes.

Nembhard failed to score for the second straight game, continuing to play a modest role as the third-string point guard. In six appearances over the past two weeks, the rookie has averaged just 2.8 points and 3.2 assists in 11.3 minutes per game, leaving him well outside the top 300 in standard formats. With that said, Brandon Williams suffered a knee injury during the loss, forcing him to leave the game prematurely. If he misses any time moving forward, Nembhard could be back on the streaming radar for anyone needing assists.