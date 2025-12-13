Nembhard recorded zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and five assists over 21 minutes during Friday's 119-111 win over the Nets.

Nembhard failed to score despite the win, turning in his worst performance since being handed the starting job. Given what we have seen from Jason Kidd this season, the point guard rotation is likely to be one of the more unpredictable position battles in the entire league. At this point, Nembhard remains a hold in standard leagues, while Brandon Williams is also worth keeping an eye on. However, that could change if and when Kidd opts to mix things up.