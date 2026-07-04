Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Scores 15 points in loss to Bucks

Nembhard finished with 15 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and three assists over 21 minutes in Saturday's 97-83 California Classic Summer League loss to Milwaukee.

Although Nembhard didn't have a quality shooting performance, he still had a team-high 15 points. The 23-year-old recently had his $2.2 million team option picked up by the Mavericks. While he wasn't a routine producer for the Mavs during the 2025-26 campaign, he stepped up when needed by averaging 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 40.4 percent shooting from deep across 25.7 minutes in 27 regular-season starts. Nembhard likely won't see consistent playing time for Dallas in 2026-27, though he could receive sporadic opportunities to start when necessary.