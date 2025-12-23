Nembhard posted four points (2-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 119-113 loss to the Pelicans.

Nembhard has hit a rough patch, as he's been held to single-digit points in four of his last five games. In that stretch, he has shot 34.1 percent from the field for averages of 6.2 points, 7.2 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 0.6 three-pointes. He'll need to turn things around quickly if he's going to hold onto a starting role.