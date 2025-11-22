Mavericks' Ryan Nembhard: Upgraded to doubtful
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nembhard (knee) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
Nembhard was given a 2-to-3 week timeline Nov. 17, so he appears to be making good progress but will likely miss at least one more game. Given all the injuries in Dallas, Nembhard could carve out a role when he's healthy, as he's played double-digit minutes in three of his five appearances this season.
