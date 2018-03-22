Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Active and available Thursday

Mejri (hamstring) is active and available to play in Thursday's game against the Jazz.

Mejri has spent the last five games on the sidelines while working back from a hamstring injury, but finally appears to be healthy enough to take the floor. While it's good news for Mejri, it doesn't impact much in terms of the fantasy realm, as he had averaged just 6.7 minutes across the last six games he's played in. He'll merely slot in as depth in the frontcourt and would likely need a few injuries to occur to become relevant.