Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Available to play Thursday
Mejri (illness) will be ready to take the court Thursday against Dallas, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Mejri missed the last four contests due to illness, but he's feeling better and will be available off the bench if needed. He hasn't been much of a factor within Dallas' rotation so far this season, averaging 1.8 points and 2.3 rebounds over 6.2 minutes per game (nine matchups).
