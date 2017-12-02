Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Available vs. Clippers

Mejri (ankle) will be available for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Mejri was limited by an ankle injury at practice Friday, but the issue was never considered serious. Expect the 31-year-old to be available in his usual role off the bench Saturday after playing only seven minutes in Wednesday's loss to Brooklyn. Coach Rick Carlisle did note, however, that Mejri may not be at full strength.