Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Blocks three shots in loss

Mejri produced two points, three rebounds, and three blocks in nine minutes during Thursday's 116-100 loss to Sacramento.

Mejri had three blocks in nine minutes Thursday but added just two points and three rebounds. As long as both Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber are healthy, Mejri is going to find it difficult to see enough playing time to have value, even in the deepest of leagues. If you are desperate for blocks, he could be worth taking a flier on but there are likely going to be more reliable options available.