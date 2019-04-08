Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Career-high 19 points in win
Mejri produced 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, four blocks, and three assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 129-127 overtime win against the Grizzlies.
Mejri finished with a career high scoring total while matching his career high in made threes and swatting a season high four rejections, this two nights after amassing a career high in assists. He has reached double figures in all four appearances here in April, and Tuesday's contest versus the Suns will likely be a tempting matchup for those considering Mejri in daily formats.
