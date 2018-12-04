Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Cleared to play
Mejri (knee) will be available Tuesday against the Trail Blazers, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Mejri was nursing a left knee injury following Sunday's game against the Clippers. However, after testing things out during warmups, he feels good enough to take the court Tuesday against Portland.
