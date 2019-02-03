Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Coming off bench Saturday
Mejri will come off the bench Saturday against the Cavaliers, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
In the wake of the trade that sent DeAndre Jordan to the Knicks, Mejri started Thursday's game against the Pistons, playing 19 minutes. However, with Luka Doncic back in the fold after missing that game due to injury, coach Rick Carlisle will opt to shift Mejri to the pine. Maxi Kleber will start at center.
