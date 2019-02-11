Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Could be available Wednesday
Mejri could be available for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Mejri was released by the Mavs last week, but he re-signed with the team shortly after, and the hope is that he'll be able to get back on the floor by Wednesday night. The big man started his final game as a Maverick on Jan. 31, but he hadn't been a part of the regular rotation prior to his release. However, with DeAndre Jordan now in New York, Mejri could pick up some minutes at center down the stretch.
