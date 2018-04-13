Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Decent production off bench all season
Mejri provided 3.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks across 61 games played with the Mavericks during the 2017-18 NBA season.
Mejri saw an average of 12 minutes per game and given that, he was a decent player off the bench for Dallas all season long. The Tunisia native's highest scoring total this year was 11 points against New York on Jan. 7 and highest rebounding total was 13 boards against New Orleans on Nov. 3. Mejri is set to become a free agent this summer.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....