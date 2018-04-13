Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Decent production off bench all season

Mejri provided 3.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks across 61 games played with the Mavericks during the 2017-18 NBA season.

Mejri saw an average of 12 minutes per game and given that, he was a decent player off the bench for Dallas all season long. The Tunisia native's highest scoring total this year was 11 points against New York on Jan. 7 and highest rebounding total was 13 boards against New Orleans on Nov. 3. Mejri is set to become a free agent this summer.