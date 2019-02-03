Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Doesn't see court in win

Mejri didn't register any playing time in the Mavericks' win over the Cavaliers on Saturday.

Mejri started at center on Thursday after DeAndre Jordan was traded to the Knicks that same day, but he failed to make much of an impact. Barring injury or trade, Mejri will have little-to-no role in the Mavs' rotation moving forward.

