Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Doesn't see floor in Tuesday's win
Mejri did not see the court during Tuesday's 111-102 win over the Trail Blazers.
Mejri was cleared to play despite suffering a knee injury in Sunday's game against the Clippers. However, Mejri remained on the bench for the entire contest while Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber earned the reserve minutes down low. Mejri has not made much of an impact this season, appearing in eight games and only once seeing double-digit minutes.
