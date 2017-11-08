Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Double-doubles Tuesday

Mejri posted 10 points (3-4 FG, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds and five blocks across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 113-99 win over the Wizards.

Mejri often receives playing time when the matchup dictates, which it did Tuesday against a big body in Marcin Gortat. The second-most playing time Mejri has gotten this season was against the Pelicans, when he saw 22 minutes and posted seven points, 13 rebounds and five blocks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories