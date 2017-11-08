Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Double-doubles Tuesday
Mejri posted 10 points (3-4 FG, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds and five blocks across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 113-99 win over the Wizards.
Mejri often receives playing time when the matchup dictates, which it did Tuesday against a big body in Marcin Gortat. The second-most playing time Mejri has gotten this season was against the Pelicans, when he saw 22 minutes and posted seven points, 13 rebounds and five blocks.
