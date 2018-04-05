Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Doubtful to return Wednesday
Mejri is doubtful to return to Wednesday's contest against the Magic, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
After being initially ruled out of Wednesday's game with a right knee contusion, Mejri re-aggravated the knee injury and likely won't return. The doubtful designation means it likely isn't anything serious, as there is still a potential for him to return. If he is unable to return, his next opportunity to play would be Friday against the Pistons. Prior to exiting, Mejri played just one minute and did not collect any stats.
