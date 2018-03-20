Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Downgraded to out Tuesday
Mejri (hamstring) has been downgraded from probable to out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports. He is probable for Thursday against Utah, however.
Though he went through all of Monday's practice, Mejri will rest for another game, which will mark five straight missed contests for the big man. In his stead, Dwight Powell and Nerlens Noel should continue seeing extra minutes.
