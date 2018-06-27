Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Handed qualifying offer

Mejri was tendered a qualifying offer from the Mavericks on Tuesday, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Mejri was solid in a depth role for the Mavericks in 2017-18, averaging 3.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks across 12.0 minutes. While he's nothing more than a backup, the Mavericks like what the 7-foot-2 big man can provide as a rim protector and have officially extended him a qualifying offer. That means the Mavericks will be able to match any offer that Mejri receives once free agency opens. Considering Dallas has already been linked to multiple big time centers, Mejri's role is unlikely to grow much heading into the upcoming campaign if he remains in the same jersey.