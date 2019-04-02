Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Has a big night Monday

Mejri finished with 16 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 24 minutes during Monday's 122-102 victory over the 76ers.

Mejri came out of nowhere to deliver easily his best game of the season Monday. He finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds, both season-high marks by some margin. He also blocked two shots while connecting on a pair of triples. He took full advantage of an understrength 76ers team and certainly rewarded any owner that had the nouse to stream him in for the day. This kind of performance is very unlikely to happen again anytime soon but it is the silly season and basically, anything goes right now.