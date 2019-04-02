Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Has a big night Monday
Mejri finished with 16 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 24 minutes during Monday's 122-102 victory over the 76ers.
Mejri came out of nowhere to deliver easily his best game of the season Monday. He finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds, both season-high marks by some margin. He also blocked two shots while connecting on a pair of triples. He took full advantage of an understrength 76ers team and certainly rewarded any owner that had the nouse to stream him in for the day. This kind of performance is very unlikely to happen again anytime soon but it is the silly season and basically, anything goes right now.
More News
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...