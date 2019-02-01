Mavericks' Salah Mejri: In starting five
Mejri will start Thursday's game against the Pistons, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.
With the Mavs serverely shorthanded, Mejri will get the nod at center, while Harrison Barnes and Maxi Kleber occupy the two forward spots.
