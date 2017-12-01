Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Limited in Friday's practice
Mejri was limited in Friday's practice due to a left ankle injury, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
There doesn't appear to be much concern surrounding the big man's ankle, as the Mavericks are still optimistic about Mejri playing in Saturday's game against the Clippers. Expect another update on Mejri to come following the team's shootaround Saturday morning.
