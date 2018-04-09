Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Listed out vs. Suns
Mejri (knee) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
This doesn't come as much of a surprise with Mejri still nursing an injured right knee, and there isn't any legitimate reason for the team to force the big man back out onto the floor for the final game of the regular season. Jonathan Motley and Maxi Kleber should continue seeing additional minutes with the team currently dealing with numerous frontcourt injuries.
