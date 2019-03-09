Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Makes defensive impact

Mejri scored eight points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding five rebounds, three blocks and an assist in only 16 minutes off the bench during Friday's 111-106 loss to the Magic.

The three blocks tied his season high. Despite his occasional flashes of prowess on the defensive end, Mejri doesn't see enough court time to have any consistent fantasy value, and the 32-year-old isn't likely to see his role increase on a Mavs squad in full rebuild mode.