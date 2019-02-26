Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Moves to bench
Mejri will come off the bench Monday against the Clippers, MavStats reports.
Mejri has started three straight games for the Mavericks, although his playing time and scoring production has been limited during that stretch (seven total points). He'll head to the bench Monday, and as a result, Dwight Powell will draw his first start of the 2018-2019 campaign.
