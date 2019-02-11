Mavericks' Salah Mejri: Not available Monday
Mejri (not with team) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Rockets.
Though Mejri formally re-signed Sunday with Dallas three days after being waived by the team, he apparently wasn't able to catch a flight to Houston in advance of the intrastate showdown. Assuming he's able to put in a practice Tuesday, Mejri should be ready to fill his usual role as a depth center in Dallas' final game before the All-Star break Wednesday against the Heat.
